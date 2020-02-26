Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Waukee, IA
DONALD W. ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Donald Anderson, 91, of Clive, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee with burial following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church followed by a prayer vigil and memory sharing at 7 p.m. He is survived by two sisters, Delores Blood and Elaine Seifert; daughters, Nancy Stephenson and Karen (Michael) Lantz; and son, Robert (Bernadette); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; mother Irene; and several extended family members. For a full obituary, visit www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
