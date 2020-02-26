|
DONALD W. ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Donald Anderson, 91, of Clive, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee with burial following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church followed by a prayer vigil and memory sharing at 7 p.m. He is survived by two sisters, Delores Blood and Elaine Seifert; daughters, Nancy Stephenson and Karen (Michael) Lantz; and son, Robert (Bernadette); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; mother Irene; and several extended family members. For a full obituary, visit www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020