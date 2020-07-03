THE REV. DONALD ANTON LUTZ Williamsburg The Rev. Donald Anton Lutz, 89, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home. Donald was born to Henry and Katrina (Christian) Lutz on July 17, 1930, at Twin Falls, Idaho. He grew up on a farm in the rural community of the Clover irrigation tract southeast of Buhl, Idaho. He attended Trinity Lutheran School at Clover, Idaho, graduated from Concordia Academy High School at Portland, Ore., Concordia College at Oakland, Calif., and Concordia Seminary at St. Louis, Mo., in 1955. He was ordained and commissioned as missionary at large for the Corning, Iowa, area in the Iowa District West. He was installed as pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Corning in 1957, while also serving as pastor of First Lutheran Church of Strand for three years. Donald was united in marriage to Evelyn Jean Riese on June 12, 1959, at St. John Lutheran Church in State Center, Iowa. In 1963 he served the dual parish of St. John's Lutheran Church at Casey and Immanuel Lutheran Church at Guthrie Center. He was the pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church near Homestead from 1972 until his retirement in 1999, but continued serving the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at Wellman from 1990 to 2002. Donald loved to read. He had a miniature library and enjoyed studying the sciences. His favorite leisure time was spent fishing, hunting and repairing things with wheels and motors. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Evelyn; five children, Barbara (Steve) Haar of Baltimore, Md., Nathan (Donna) of Lake Park, Minn., Paul of Austin, Texas, Jonathan (Misty) of Dubuque and Lynette Frech of Catonsville, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Jonathan (Carolyn) Haar, David Haar, Aaron Haar, Anton Lutz, Riese Lutz, Cade Lutz, Jeni Lutz, Zach Lutz, Madeline Lutz, Max Frech and Dasha Frech; a stepgrandson, Cael Jorgensen; a sister, Mary (Armin) Ills; and a sister-in-law, Florence Lutz. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter (the twin sister of Lynette); five siblings, Genevieve, Alvin, Phyllis, Edward and Robert; and a son-in-law, Donald Frech. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Homestead. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given for St. John Lutheran Church, Homestead, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Wellman or Lutheran Interparish School, Williamsburg. Please practice social distancing and masks are recommended at the visitation and the service. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and prayers during this difficult time.