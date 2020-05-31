Donald B. Salyer
DONALD B. SALYER Cedar Rapids Donald B. Salyer, 91, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, May 25, 2020. Services are private. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Survivors include his wife, Connie M. Salyer; his sons, David (Teresa) Salyer of Dubuque, Iowa, Steve (Megan) Salyer and Ted Salyer, all of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Donald was born June 12, 1928, in Albia, Iowa, the son of Merle and Marguerite (Story) Salyer. He married Connie M. Bruhl on March 13, 1954, in Des Moines. Donald was director of planning and urban redevelopment of Cedar Rapids, retiring in 1996. Donald was longtime member of the YMCA. He enjoyed sailing, skiing, bike riding, RAGBRAI, travel, music and woodworking. Memorials may be made to the Cedar Rapids and Marion YMCA.

Published in The Gazette on May 31, 2020.
