|
|
DONALD BAHM Marion Donald Bahm, 86, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Firday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held one hour before service starting at 4 p.m. Donald Ray Bahm was born on July 31, 1933, in Superior, Wis., the son of Raymond and Esther Bahm. Donald graduated from Marion High School in 1951. He was united in marriage to Joan Cayler on July 9, 1958. Donald served in the U.S. Army as a specialist E5 from 1958 to 1964, receiving two letters of commendation. He worked at Northwestern Bell and US West from 1951 to 1995 and Swisher Telephone Co. for five years. He attended several technical schools. In 1989, Don received the Pioneer of the Year award in Omaha. He belonged to the Telephone Pioneers and volunteered with various groups, including St. Luke's Hospital, for 30 years. He received the State of Iowa Recognition award from Gov. Chet Culver, which was on Don's 75th birthday. In May 2007, he received the Shining Star award from Gov. Culver. Don worked at Iowa Popcorn during his retirement for six years, until he was 80. Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Joan; three daughters. Melinda (J) Myers of Marion, Melissa (Brian) Lawrence of Chandler, Ariz., and Melody (Steven) Smith of Marion; a sister, Linda (John) Berthot of Mount Vernon; six grandchildren, Scott Alderson, Stacey Straub, Ariel Pogue, Kyle Lawrence, Evan Smith and Colby Kaplan; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Emmett Straub; four nephews, Tim Cayler, Mark Cayler, Frank Boyer and Michael Berthot; two nieces, Crystal Mowrer and Angela Berthot; a sister-in law, Janet Boyer of Marion; and brother-in-law, Jim (Ann) Cayler of Topeka, Kan.; and cousin, Don Kroening of Marion. Don was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial donations may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Last Hope Animal Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019