Boeke Funeral Home
501 E Maple St
Hubbard, IA 50122
641-864-2215
Donald "Don" Beach

Donald "Don" Beach Obituary
DONALD "DON" BEACH Union Donald "Don" Beach, 85, of Union, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at UPH Grinnell Regional in Grinnell, Iowa. Funeral service for Donald "Don" Beach will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in New Providence Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
