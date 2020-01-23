|
|
DONALD "BUD" BROOKMAN DAVIS Marion Donald "Bud" Brookman Davis, 84, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before the service, beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Bud was born Dec. 26, 1935, the son of Donald and Mary Eleanor (Gordon) Davis in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He received a business degree from Iowa Wesleyan College. Bud was united in marriage to Marilyn Lewis on Oct. 23, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was employed at Bluebird Bus Co. as a materials manager. Bud enjoyed cars, RV's, reading and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn "Joan" Davis of Marion, Iowa; two children, Kathy (Dennis) Wacker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Bob (Lori) Davis of Bandera, Texas; eight grandchildren, Jared (Angie) Wacker, Cason (Sarah) Wacker, D.J. (Kelli) Wacker, Andrea (Justin) Wasson, Amy Wacker, Josh Wacker, Abby (Bill) Heitshusen and Tyler (Emily) Davis; 12 great-grandchildren, Ellie, Livie, Luke, Eli, Elianna, Ben, Avena, Dexter, Amelia, Carter, Taylor and Bryce. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Thomas Davis and Janice Milota. The family would like to thank all the staff from the Compassus Hospice of Cedar Rapids for their love, support and tender care given to Bud. Memorial donations may be directed to the Compassus Hospice of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020