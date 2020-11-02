DONALD BRUCE GRISHAM Cedar Rapids Donald Bruce Grisham, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, after a long and hard battle with head and neck cancer. Memorial services will at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Donald was born Feb. 23, 1932, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Cleo and Anne (Bliobenes) Grisham. He graduated from Roosevelt High School, With the class of 1951. Donald was united in marriage to Alice Doehrmann on June 13, 1958, in Williamsburg, Iowa. He was employed at Rockwell Collins and retired after many years of service. Donald enjoyed and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for being a lifelong commissioner in Boy Scouts. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his younger years, Donald took a canoeing and camping trip all the way up the Mississippi to Canada with his hunting buddy. He loved mowing his yard with his good old John Deere tractor. After retirement from Rockwell Collins, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. Donald was nurturing, innovative, honorable, and loving. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Alice Grisham of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two children, Lance (Carla) Grisham and Linette (Phil) Kincklebein; grandchildren, Katlin D. Moore, Ethan C. Moore and Josey Swanson, Calley (Sam) Lemm, Miranda Grisham, and Justin Grisham and Abbey (Forrest) Niebuhr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please leave a message, tribute or memory to obituaries.



