DONALD C. MAHANNA Riverside Donald C. Mahanna, 83, of Riverside, formerly a longtime resident of Hills, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills, with burial to follow at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Don's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Don's family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019