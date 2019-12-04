|
DONALD L. CARTER Cedar Rapids Donald L. Carter passed away Nov. 25, 2019, in Cedar Rapids after an extended illness. He was born March 26, 1937, in Iowa City, Iowa, to John and Nancy Carter of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Donald graduated from Cedar Rapids Franklin High School in June 1955, where he lettered in football. After graduating high school, he served his country for three years in the U.S. Army, earning an Expert Infantry Badge and a Good Conduct Medal. Donald married Marilyn Joan Johns on April 15, 1961, at St. Patrick Church in Cedar Rapids. They enjoyed years of family fishing and camping trips around Iowa, with Baileys Ford and the Yellow River Forest being favorite spots. Donald and Marilyn raised their two daughters as active members for many years with Trinity Church of the Nazarene. Donald worked for Square D (Schneider Corp.) for 37 years. He was fortunate to make many friendships with the wonderful people he worked and bowled with. Donald was a retired member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge No. 831. Donald enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a founding member of the Linn County Pheasants Forever Chapter. For many years, the first-place trophy he won in the 1998 Otter Creek Sportsman's Club shooting competition held a place of notice in his home. He was a lover of opera and classical music which was often playing from IPR while he worked in his yard. Through the years, Donald was recognized for his excellent work which included a 1972 Courier of the Year award from the American Courier Corp. and a Community Service Recognition for donating and planting trees in Eastern Iowa. Donald is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Carter of Cedar Rapids; his children, April (Munir) Pauls of Cedar Rapids and Michelle Carter of St. Paul, Minn.; his brothers, Angelo (LaVonne) Carter and John Carter; many nieces and nephews; and childhood friend, Richard (Koke) Kokesh of Wayzata, Minn. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Walderbach and Patricia Baker, and sister-in-law, Darlene Carter. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Central Church of Christ, 1500 First Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice: St. Luke's Foundation, 855 A. Ave. Suite 105, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402; or Iowa Public Radio. The family of Donald Carter would like to sincerely thank the wonderful team at UnityPoint Hospice, including Natasha, Brenda, Linda, Sam and Dr. Younger. Their caring support helped to ease the way through a difficult journey.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019