DONALD "DONNIE" COLE Marion Donald "Donnie" Cole, 84, of Marion, Iowa, entered the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of family and friends, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa. A parish vigil service and rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m., led by Deacon Jeff Volker, followed by a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, with Father David O'Connor and Father Doug Loecke as co-celebrants. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa. Donnie was born Sept. 17, 1934, in a farmhouse near Manchester, Iowa, the son of Donald and Lucille (Klaren) Cole, and graduated from West Delaware High School. After meeting the love of his life, Mary Agnes Loecke, they were united in marriage on Sept. 24, 1956, in Ryan, Iowa. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this year. In 1958, they welcomed their first daughter, Ann; in 1960, Jolene; and in 1965, Stephanie. Donnie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion. He enjoyed a long career at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, retiring after 42 years. The kindness Donnie showed to his family also was extended to other family members, friends and coworkers. Donnie will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary; Ann's husband, Jeff Conner, and their son, Matt; and daughters, Jolene Cole and Stephanie Frazee, and her children, Hannah, Carson, and Cole. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lucille Cole; daughter, Ann Conner; Mary's parents, Bernard and Lucina Loecke; brother-in-law, Donnie Fandel; and sister-in-law, Arlene Loecke. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids and to those at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha who cared for Donnie. Memorials in Donnie's memory may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy at 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233. Please share a memory of Donald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019