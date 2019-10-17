|
DONALD D. WYANT Clinton Donald D. Wyant, 89, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the service hour on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com/obituaries. Don was born May 12, 1930, in Marengo, Iowa, the son of Perry and Lillian (Seckel) Wyant. He graduated from Marengo High in 1948. Don married Marie Welch on Jan. 3, 1962, in Sabula. He worked as an agent operator for 38 years with the Milwaukee Railroad. Don was a member of the Sabula American Legion. He enjoyed fishing and playing solitaire. Don is survived by his wife, Marie; his two sons, Daryl Wyant of Clinton and David (Jenifer) Wyant of Jesup, Iowa; and three grandchildren, Ethan, Heath and Hunter Wyant. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Patrick Wyant; four sisters, Darlene Brodigan, Marjorie St. John, Ida Plotz and Karen Batsle; and two brothers, Bill and Charles Wyant. Memorials can be made out to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019