DONALD DEAN DEDE Manchester Donald Dean Dede, 80, of rural Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Don is survived by his wife, Patricia; one son, Darwin (Tracy) Dede of Marion; a daughter-in-law, Renee Dede of Marion; two grandchildren, Spencer and Skylar Dede; one sister, Carol (George) VanDee of Cedar Rapids; and his dog, Mollie. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester with the Rev. Tony D. Ede officiating. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service on Tuesday at the church. Interment with military rites: Peace Lutheran Cemetery, in Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019
