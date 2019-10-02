|
|
DONALD DEAN "ZINGER" GLANZ Coralville Donald Dean "Zinger" Glanz, 71, of Coralville, was called to heaven by his Lord Jesus Christ on Sep. 30, 2019, at Windmill Manor. A two-hour visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service to honor his memory, will be held at the Powell Funeral Home, North English, Iowa, on Friday, Oct. 4. In lieu of flowers, the family favors memorials to the March of Dimes or . Online condolences may be expressed at powellfuneralhomes.com. Donald was born in Washington, Iowa, on Oct. 18, 1947, to Elmer and Leona Glanz. Most of his life was spent in Kinross and later in Iowa City. He graduated from English Valleys High School in 1967. In 1975, he was hired as an injection molding operator at Lear in Iowa City. "Zinger," as he was dubbed by his co-workers, was famous for his "I Love My Job" shirt. For a few years, he spent much of his vacation time canvassing for the March of Dimes, for which he received various No. 1 awards. He retired in 2009. In 2012, Donald moved to Windmill Manor where he became the darling of the other residents there. Donald loved following all the major sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and the St. Louis Cardinals. He also had a fondness for animals. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed frequent karaokeing to the golden oldies and did extensive traveling across the USA. Donald had a heart of gold and believed that life should be lived to its fullest. Those left honoring his memory are brother, John (Cindy) Glanz of Alton, Iowa; sisters, Barbara (James) Schreffler of Woodbury, N.J., and Betty (Tom) Sadowski of Denton, Texas; and many nieces and nephews as well as countless friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, George and Robert.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019