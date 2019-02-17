DONALD A. DILL Vinton Donald A. Dill, 88, died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Honoring Don's wishes, a memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Burial with military honors will be in Garrison Cemetery in the spring. Donald Arthur Dill was born Oct. 21, 1930, near Dysart, Iowa, the son of Arthur and Bertha Sturtz Dill. He attended Jackson No. 7 country school and graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1950. From 1952 to 1954 Don served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Hawaii and Germany. On Feb. 23, 1980, Don was united in marriage to Betty Vredenburg at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and the Vinton VFW, and was a 48-year member of the Mount Auburn American Legion Post. He also served on numerous boards, including the Garrison Cemetery Board. Don enjoyed playing cards, bowling and golfing, and was a Hawkeye fan. Don was a lifelong farmer, living on the family farm since he was 7 years old, and retired in 1992. Don is survived by his brother, Lloyd Dill; seven nieces and nephews, Nancy (Martin) Wisgerhoff, Doug (Mary) Dill, Brad (Tanya) Dill, Jim (Rachelle) Brecht, Bill (Teri) Brecht, Larry Brecht and Jerry Brecht; nine great-nieces and -nephews; four great-great-nieces and -nephews; stepdaughter, Barb (Don) Skalsky; stepgrandchildren, Ron (Jessie) Clark, Mike (Lisa) Clark, Rhonda Clark, Michelle Clark-Eberhardt, Don (Jolynn) Skalsky, Connie (Tim) Holub, Ben Vredenburg, Tammy Kayokela, Tonya (Tracy) Skrove and Thomas (Keeley) Hilton; and several great-great-stepgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife on June 1, 2003; sister, Marian Brecht and husband, Rolland; sisters-in-law, Roxa and Charlane Dill; stepsons, Clifford Vredenburg and Allen Vredenburg; stepdaughter, Beverly Clark; and lifelong friend, Wayne Wieditz. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Don and his family. Condolences may be sent to www.vsrfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary