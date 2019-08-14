|
DONALD ARNOLD DOEHRMANN Williamsburg Donald Arnold Doehrmann passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at home with his family around him at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, JoAnne; two children, Gary (Susan) Doehrmann of Waverly and Connie (Rich) Becker of Neshkoro, Wis.; three grandchildren, Kyle Doehrmann, Tyler Doehrmann and Elli Becker; a sister, LaVerne (Bob) Brandt of Reedsville, Wis.; a brother, Gerald (Teri) Doehrmann of Minier, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Jan (Mike) Malloy of Williamsburg; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene Doehrmann, in 2002, and Allan Doehrmann, in 2018; and a sister-in-law, Marcella Doehrmann, in 2015. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials are for St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School or Essence of Life Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019