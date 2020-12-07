DONALD DONLEY Shellsburg Donald Donley, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Rock Ridge Care Center in Shellsburg. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., Vinton, with the Rev. Tim Deevries officiating. Interment will be held at Urbana Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced at the visitation and service. Donald was born Dec. 15, 1937, to Robert and Neta (Langham) Donley. He was united in marriage to Mary Evelyn Evens on July 25, 1959, at Little Cedar Ridge Church south of Urbana. Donald was a farmer and worked for 30 years at Wilson & Co. He also served with Central Iowa Special Police and was a member of the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department and Urbana Ambulance Service, as well as serving as the Benton County Civil Defense director. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Shellsburg; children, Mary Jane Redmond of Center Point, Donald I. (Angie) Donley of Walker, Charles (Kara) Donley of Polk City and Lyle (Lisa) Donley of Ashland, Mo.; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; brother, Robert (Pat) Donley of California; and sisters, Lillian Donley of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Marlys Woods of Vinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
