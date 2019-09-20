Home

Donald Johnson
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
Donald Duane Johnson


1937 - 2019
Donald Duane Johnson Obituary
DONALD DUANE JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Donald Duane Johnson, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care. Services: 11 a.m. Monday at Teahen Funeral Home. Inurnment: Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Donald is survived by his ex-spouse/best friend, Diana; sons, Brett of Cedar Rapids and Lance (Tammy) of Wales, Wis.; three grandchildren, Vanessa, Mallika and Maya; three great-grandchildren, Nakayla, Jayla and Isaiah; sisters, Patricia Phelps and Mary Duncan, both of Cedar Rapids; brothers, William of Cedar Rapids and Bert of Youngtown, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Thomas. Donald was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Center Point, the son of Shirley and Hattie (Hager) Johnson. He graduated in 1955 from Center Point High School. After graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force until 1959. Donald worked at FMC for several years while he was the president of UAW Local 299, and later worked in facilities/maintenance at the Linn County Courthouse until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He was a fan of Hawkeyes sports and stock car racing. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
