DONALD E. CURRENT Cedar Rapids Donald E. Current, 86, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Maquoketa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A celebration of his life will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A memorial visitation will be held before the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded, and burial will be at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa. Donald Eugene Current was born July 9, 1933, in Maquoketa, Iowa, to James Sr. and Daisy (Wray) Current. He was a 1951 graduate of Maquoketa High School and served his country in the U.S. Army, receiving an honorable discharge. He married Evelyn Dorrean Bickford on April 17, 1955, in Maquoketa, Iowa. Prior to serving his country, Don worked as a draftsman at Clinton Engines in Maquoketa. Upon returning home from the service to his country, he worked for Nissen Co. as a draftsman from 1959 to 1963, and then Cherry-Burrell as a draftsman from 1963 until retiring in 1999. Don loved his family and friends. His greatest passions were fishing, woodworking, traveling and National Geographic. He was an active member of the Trinity-St. James United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Evelyn Current of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; children, Debra Holl of Phoenix, Ariz., Doug and his wife, Chris Current of Melbourne, Fla., and Greg and his wife, Jennifer Jones-Current of Eureka, Calif.; four grandchildren, Megan and Emily Holl and Corrina and Annika Jones-Current; brothers, James Current Jr. of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Richard (Shirley) Current of Maquoketa, Iowa; and a sister, Donna May Said of Maquoketa, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark; brothers, Robert and George Current; and a sister, Beverly Durkop. In lieu of other expressions, a Donald E. Current memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.carsonandson.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020