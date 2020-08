Or Copy this URL to Share

DONALD E. WESTCOTT El Dorado Springs, Mo. Donald E. Westcott, 68, of El Dorado Springs, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Bland-Hackeman Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs, Mo. Cremation to follow visitation. He is survived by wife, Christina Westcott; two children and four grandchildren.



