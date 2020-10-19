1/1
Donald Earl Scott
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD EARL SCOTT Hiawatha Donald Earl Scott, 90, of Hiawatha, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Private service. A visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include his daughters, Linda (Chuck) Josifek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Janice (James) Morgan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his sister, Helen Wyatt of Bolvair, Mo.; his grandchildren, Jason (Ronda) Wisehart, Chad (Dena) Wisehart, Adam (Genne) Earll, Jennifer (Byran) Johnson and Kelsey (Bill) Comp; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Scott; a brother, Charles Scott; and a sister, Ruth Akers. Donald was born on Aug. 18, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Lester and Nellie (Holsinger) Scott. Donald was a tool and die maker for Acro Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed fishing at his cabin in Center Point, avid Chicago Cubs fan and spending time with family and friends. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved