DONALD EARL SCOTT Hiawatha Donald Earl Scott, 90, of Hiawatha, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Private service. A visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Survivors include his daughters, Linda (Chuck) Josifek of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Janice (James) Morgan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his sister, Helen Wyatt of Bolvair, Mo.; his grandchildren, Jason (Ronda) Wisehart, Chad (Dena) Wisehart, Adam (Genne) Earll, Jennifer (Byran) Johnson and Kelsey (Bill) Comp; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Scott; a brother, Charles Scott; and a sister, Ruth Akers. Donald was born on Aug. 18, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Lester and Nellie (Holsinger) Scott. Donald was a tool and die maker for Acro Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed fishing at his cabin in Center Point, avid Chicago Cubs fan and spending time with family and friends. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict.



