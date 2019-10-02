|
DONALD EDWARD STARR Wyoming Donald Edward Starr of Wyoming, Iowa, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019, at Clarence Senior Living. Donald was born Aug. 8, 1921, in Andrew, Iowa, to Charles M. Starr and Amanda Heneke Starr. He graduated from Oxford Junction High School in 1939. He was a 4-H club member and began a farming career with his father in Oxford Junction and Clarence. Donald married G. Lucille Waggoner at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church on Oct. 23, 1943. They farmed in Clarence before they bought the present farm west of Wyoming, Iowa, in 1951. Donald was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wyoming, Iowa. He also was a member of Little Bear Country Club from 1969 at age 50. His first of six holes-in-one occurred in March of 1972 at Little Bear. Golf in summer was greatly assisted by an air conditioned golf cart. He daily preferred 10 a.m. coffee, golf and mowing lawn (weekly). A "snowbird" since 1980, he preferred New Smyrna Beach, Fla., through 2019 and frequent golfed with other snowbirds. He loved playing card games of pepper, turn trump and sheepshead. Donald is survived by a son, James Edward Starr of Wyoming; a daughter, Cindy Starr (Tim Knutson) of Wapello, Iowa; a sister, Betty Plagman of Williamsburg, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Gale Starr of Winterset, Iowa; grandchildren, Jason and Bart Starr of Winterset, Iowa, and Geneva and Alana Knutson; great-grandchildren, Drake and Brody Starr; and nieces and nephews in the Plagman, Bunge and Waggoner families. Donald and Lucille celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2013. Lucille passed away in October 2015. He was preceded in death by one son, Jerry, in 1994; his parents; and one sister, Charlene Bunge. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home in Wyoming, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Zion American Lutheran Church in Wyoming. Burial will be held in the Wyoming Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019