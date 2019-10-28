Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Funeral Homes Inc & Crematory
200 N Franklin St
Edgewood, IA 52042
(563) 928-7042
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rhines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Elmer "Buzzy" Rhines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Elmer "Buzzy" Rhines Obituary
DONALD ELMER "BUZZY" RHINES Edgewood Donald Elmer "Buzzy" Rhines, a good man, 88, went to heaven on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: noon Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood. Inurnment: Edgewood Cemetery, Edgewood, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now