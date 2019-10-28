|
DONALD ELMER "BUZZY" RHINES Edgewood Donald Elmer "Buzzy" Rhines, a good man, 88, went to heaven on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service: noon Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Edgewood. Inurnment: Edgewood Cemetery, Edgewood, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019