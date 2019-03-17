Home

Donald Erusha

Donald Erusha Obituary
DONALD MILVER ERUSHA Cedar Rapids Donald Milver Erusha, 96, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House after a brief illness. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Tim Sheedy presiding. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, where there will be a 3:45 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. parish vigil. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion. Brosh Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be in Tuesday's Gazette.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
