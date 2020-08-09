1/1
Donald Eugene Norman Jr.
DONALD EUGENE NORMAN JR. Cedar Rapids Donald Eugene Norman Jr., "DJ," 62, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, after a medical emergency. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is assisting the family. Donald was born in Sioux City, Iowa, where he lived until moving to Cedar Rapids in 1963. DJ had a whimsical nature, loving a joke or a prank. He struggled for years with mental illnesses. His family is grateful to Tailored Living in Marion, Iowa, for their care of him for many years. He is survived by both parents, Donald Sr. of Lexington, Ky., and Anita Marlene Selzer of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Susan Norman of Cedar Rapids and Julie Norman of St. George, Utah; brother, Chuck (Linda) Norman of Center Point, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he dearly loved. His brother, Thomas (wife, Cherie Norman of Cedar Rapids), preceded him in death. Please share a memory of DJ at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
