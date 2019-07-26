|
|
DONALD F. CLOUSTON Cedar Rapids Donald F. Clouston, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Noelridge Christian Church, 7111 C Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 24 years, BJ Clouston; his children, Leslie Atchison and David Clouston of Pueblo, Colo., Daniel Clouston of Colorado Springs, Colo., Recheal Daniels of Coolidge, Ariz., Patti Weber Jakoubek (Michael Teply) and Tony Weber (Lisa) of Marion, Iowa; his siblings, Jeanne MacDonald (Clif) of Johnstown, Colo., Mary Lee DeShazo of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Robert Clouston (Marye) of Manhattan, Kan.; and brother-in-law, Gayle Garrelts of Hays, Kan; also surviving are nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ann Clouston Garrelts; daughter, Tracy Clouston; and son-in-law, John Atchison. Don was born June 20, 1933, in Ransom, Kan., the son of Jessee and Helen (Doty) Clouston. He married BJ Weber on May 24, 1995, in Meriden, Kan. He was a district manager for an oil trucking company and a member of Noelridge Christian Church. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the USS Boxer. Please leave a message for the family on our website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. He will be interred in Ness City, Kan., with military honors at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the in memory of Don.
Published in The Gazette on July 26, 2019