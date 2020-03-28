|
DONALD F. GABEL Cedar Rapids Donald F. Gabel, 87, of Cedar Rapids, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. A Celebration of Life service with military rites will be held at a later date because of COVID-19 virus circumstances. Burial in Linwood Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Virginia; two daughters, Linda (Mark) Prusynski and Susan Batchelor, all of Boise, Idaho; a son, David of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Larry of Texas; two sisters, Carolyn of Arkansas and Sharon of Iowa; two stepsons, Mike (Rochelle) Melsha and Scott (Sue) Keith of Cookeville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by his first wife, Donna; a brother, Robert; a sister, Norma; and a stepson, Ken Melsha. Don was born July 20, 1932, in Harper, Iowa, the son of Harold and Alma Dumont Gabel. He married his first wife, Donna Day, on May 10, 1952, in Biloxi, Miss. Donna passed away in 2003. He later married Virginia L. Keith on June 19, 2004, in Hiawatha. Don was an air traffic manager for the F.A.A. and retired from there after many years of service. Don was a member of the Hiawatha American Legion, NARF for 48 years, and attended St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Don and Virginia enjoyed travel, the winters they spent in Arizona and in his younger years he enjoyed camping. He was very proud to have served in the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force. He forever will be remembered as a wonderful and caring husband, father, brother and grandfather whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Don's family on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020