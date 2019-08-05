|
|
DONALD "DON" FELDMANN Cedar Rapids Donald "Don" Feldmann, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Ottumwa, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Living Center West under the care of hospice. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service with military honors will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the funeral home. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Interment will take place in Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Don was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was one of six children born to Barry and Edith (Beall) Feldmann. Don graduated from Agency High School and went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Army Reserves after 20 years of service. On June 21, 1959, Don married Lorena Kay Chidester in Ottumwa. In their 60 years of marriage, they welcomed two daughters, four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. Don worked as an industrial engineer for Link-Belt Speeder until his retirement. He was a former member of Salem United Methodist Church. Don and Kay most recently enjoyed attending Shueyville United Methodist Church. Don was an Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He enjoyed being outside, golfing, gardening or simply puttering around. He loved music and enjoyed singing. Don and Kay loved to travel together. Don loved his country. He was proud of his military service and had a deep respect for the United States flag. He will be missed by those who loved him. Don is survived by his wife, Kay; daughters, Connie (Steve) Russell of Cedar Rapids and Brenda (Jim) Swanson of Shueyville; grandchildren, Matthew (Morgan) Russell, Bethany (Tim) Gauger, Kelby Swanson and Clare Swanson; great-granddaughters, Ava and Emma Gauger; sister, Barbara Black; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy Feldmann and Frances Pyle; and brothers, Lawrence and George Feldmann. Memorials in Don's name may be directed to the . Please share a memory of Don at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019