DONALD L. FUNKE Clinton Donald L. Funke, 57, of Clinton, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. A private visitation and service will be Sunday, April 5, at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com. Donald Leo Funke was born Aug. 6, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Louis and Virginia (Ellickson) Funke. He was a 1980 graduate of Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids and attended Kirkwood Community College. Don was a machinist and senior QA tech at Metform. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed following NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and followed Chase Elliot after Dale's retirement, the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He also enjoyed cooking and working around the house. Don married Kimberly Berner on Aug. 19, 2006, in Mount Vernon, Iowa. In addition to his wife, Kimberly of Clinton, he is survived by his son, Michael (Morgan) Davis Jr. of Clinton; daughters, Kyleigh Davis of Clinton, and Christina Funke and Cassandra Funke, both of Joplin, Mo.; five and a half grandchildren; six siblings, Bill (Vickie) Funke of Byron, Ill., Tony (Jan) Funke of Delano, Minn., Paul (Kerry) Funke of Norwalk, Barbara Andre of Cedar Rapids, Gerry (Lori) Funke of Battle Creek, Mich., and David (Connie) Funke of Jesup; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials can be made to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020