Donald Gene Teggatz

Donald Gene Teggatz Obituary
DONALD GENE TEGGATZ Homestead Donald Gene Teggatz passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the age of 81. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Williamsburg. Pastor Richard Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
