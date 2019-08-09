|
|
DONALD GENE TEGGATZ Homestead Donald Gene Teggatz passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the age of 81. Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Williamsburg. Pastor Richard Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019