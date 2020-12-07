DONALD DEAN GIBBS Dundee Donald Dean Gibbs, 85, of Dundee, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 30, 1935, in Manchester, the son of Edward and Marie (Rich) Gibbs. Don was raised in the Dundee area. He was a 1952 graduate of Dundee High School. Don then joined and served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1959. On Oct. 29, 1960, Don was united in marriage to Grace Brown at the Methodist parsonage in Manchester. One son, Edward, was born to this union. Don drove a road maintainer for the Delaware County Secondary Road Department from 1965 until his retirement in 1997. He then went to work at Hart Ridge Golf Course. Don was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Dundee. Don and Grace enjoyed fishing and for many years went to Waterville, Minn., and Chetak, Wis. He also enjoyed hunting and golfing. Survivors include his son, Edward Gibbs of Dundee; and many nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Grace, in 2019; and his siblings, Gerald Gibbs, Gilbert Gibbs, Maxine Ryan, Marion Schiess and Odie McElroy. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Due to COVID-19 concerns and the governor's proclamation, masks are required at the funeral home and friends will be allowed in the funeral home in groups of no more than 10. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Forestville Cemetery in Dundee. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Interment: Forestville Cemetery, Dundee.