DONALD "DONNIE" WESLEY GJETLEY Anamosa Donald "Donnie" Wesley Gjetley, 75, of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Decorah, Iowa, to Roy and Edith (Gullickson) Gjetley. He graduated from Decorah High School in 1963 and then entered the U.S. Air Force, where he served his country for the next four years. After his time in the military, Donnie soon found his forever home and community in Anamosa. Donnie was a quiet, thoughtful soul who was more interested in cultivating genuine connections with a close circle of loved ones rather than thinly spreading himself in social circles. While he was a carpenter by trade and a lover of woodworking, he really blossomed when he was immersed in nature. They say, "The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit." Given this sentiment, Donnie had fully cracked the code of life as he was famous for his passion of planting trees. His kindness, humble heart, and arbor spirit will leave a legacy whose shade will be enjoyed for generations. Donald is survived by his brother, Leland (Sue) Gjetley of Grand Prairie, Texas; his nieces, Christine Gjetley of Tomah, Wis., Paula Hemmer of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Kathryn (Joseph) Gjetley-Kirksey of Menifee, Calif.; his nephews, Lester (Les) Gjetley of Cottonwood, Calif., and Jamey Gjetley of Grand Prairie, Texas; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and a group of close friends in Anamosa he would've lovingly considered as family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Gjetley; his father, Roy Gjetley; his brother, David Gjetley of Ossian, Iowa; his brother, Durwin Gjetley of Memphis, Tenn.; and his brother, Robert (Bob) Gjetley of Los Alamitos, Calif. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. He will be laid to rest in a private family burial at Lutheran Cemetery in Decorah, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 21, with the Rev. Chad Huebner officiating. Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020