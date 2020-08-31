1/1
PASTOR DONALD GLAZIER Cedar Rapids Pastor Donald Glazier went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Aug. 27 2020. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Linda. He was born in Graettinger, Iowa, and was the son of Ray and Olga Glazier. He graduated from Buena Vista College and from Drake University with his master's. Pastor Glazier served several Methodist churches within Iowa and Church of King in Cedar Rapids. He also traveled to the Philippines and Central America to preach the Gospel. His greatest accomplishment was his family as well as his spiritual family. The well-being of the church family was very important to him. In addition to his wife, he is survived by six children, John Glazier (Kelley), Jerry Glazier, Marilyn Peters (Jeff), Marcia Glazier, Chris Slama (Greg) and Mark Glazier; along with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life for Pastor Donald Glazier will be 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Church of the King, 3750 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. There will be a dinner to follow. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
