DONALD DEAN GRIMM Manchester Donald Dean Grimm, 78, of Manchester, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 23, 1941, in Manchester, the son of Leslie and Lena (Wessels) Grimm. Don was raised and educated in Delhi and graduated from Delhi High School in 1959. He attended Wartburg College for two years. Don then served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1965. In October 2018, Don was thrilled to go on an Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. On Oct. 4, 1969, Don was united in marriage to Linda Bernard at First Lutheran Church in Manchester. Two sons, Michael and Douglas, were born to this union. Don sold agriculture products for more than 55 years. During the 25 years before retirement, he sold Champion and Hill Seed. Don was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Manchester. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, hunting, golfing and watching sports on TV. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Linda Grimm of Manchester; his two sons, Michael (Kelly) Grimm of Lakeville, Minn., and their two children, Jacob and Lauren, and Douglas (Jana) Grimm of Swisher and their two daughters, Megan and Amanda; one brother, Robert Grimm of Phelps, Wis.; one sister, Joan Stone of Marion; one sister-in-law, Marge Grimm of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gordon, Roger and Duane Grimm; one brother-in-law, John Stone; and one sister-in-law, Jean Grimm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at First Lutheran Church in Manchester with the Rev. Tony D. Ede officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service Friday at the church. Interment with military rites: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019