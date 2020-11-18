DONALD GROVERT Newhall Donald Grovert, 97, of Newhall, Iowa, passed from his earthly life to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 15, 2020. Private funeral services will be held Nov. 19, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, Newhall. The Rev. Steven Rempfer will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, rural Newhall. Military graveside services will be conducted by John Ward McGranahan American Legion Post 167 of Newhall and Iowa Military Funeral Honors. Donald Charles Grovert was born to William and Elfriede (Werning) Grovert in his parent's home in Newhall, Iowa, on May 30, 1923, Memorial Day, or as called back then, Decoration Day. Don was baptized June 24, 1923, by the Rev. Henry Steger and confirmed March 21, 1937, by the Rev. Otto Nieting at Concordia Lutheran Church, Newhall. In 1940, Don graduated from Newhall High School. His class totaled 21 students and he was the final classmate to pass away. Don attended Coe College and enlisted in the Army Reserves. In 1943, Don was called to active duty and was transferred to Ohio State University, where he completed the Army Officer Specialized Training Program. Don was then sent overseas and was stationed in Holland, England, Germany and France. He was a proud member of the United States Army during World War II. Because of his mechanical and driving skills, he was assigned to drive in the convoy of the Red Ball Express, where he delivered supplies to the front line in Germany. Don also was part of the anti-tank division wherein his expertise included disarming mines and booby traps. Don was the recipient of the distinguished French Croix de Guerre and three Bronze Battle Stars. He was finally discharged in June 1946. However, he remained active with the Reserves for many years and thereafter became a captain. Upon Don's return home, he completed his degree in commerce and finance at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Taking over the family business of Grovert Chevrolet became Don's lifelong career for the next 50 years until his son, Bill, became the fourth generation dealer. Even then, Don continued being a constant presence at the dealership for years to come. During Don's Coe College days, he met his wife, Joan. They were married Nov. 9, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids. Their marriage was made in heaven and cherished on earth for 72 years. Don was a proud member of the American Legion, marching alongside fellow veterans for over 75 years. For many years, he held the position of Sergeant of Arms and Commander. He was a volunteer firefighter, local draft board member, town council member, commercial club member and an Army Ozark Association member and president. Since birth, he was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, formerly known as Concordia Lutheran Church. Don was one of Benton County's longest living residents, and also one of the few still-living veterans of World War II. You might have referred to him as a living, walking and talking history book with a plethora of knowledge beyond belief. If anyone wanted to know something from long ago, Don Grovert was the go-to person. Grateful for having the joy of sharing Don's life are his children, Sue Much of Newhall, William (Susan) Grovert of Cedar Rapids and Patricia (Mike) Creech of Kemah, Texas; his brother, Dale Grovert of Winter Springs, Fla.; his grandchildren, Nicole Langerman, Melissa Much, Jason Grovert, Ashley Kasarjian and Christopher Creech; stepgrandchildren, Nicole Clausen, Helga Dammen and Stephanie Dammen-Morrell; along with 10 great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren. Don was welcomed into his Savior's loving arms along with those who predeceased him: his parents; wife, Joan; sister, Lola; and son-in-law, Bill Much. Don loved his church and his hometown of Newhall. He will be remembered by his family as an awesome husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He instilled many valuable attributes to the people who knew him and his sense of humor was appreciated by all. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests if memorials are given, that they be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, Newhall American Legion and Newhall First Responders.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store