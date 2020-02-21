|
DONALD HENRY ALBERS Keystone Donald Henry Albers, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Keystone Care Center. Don was born in Keystone, Iowa, on Jan. 24, 1925, the son of Hartwig A. Albers and Anna (Witt) Albers. He graduated from Keystone Consolidated High School in 1942, excelling in basketball and baseball. Don served his country in World War II in the U.S. Army from 1945-46. Shortly after returning, he married the love of his life, Betty Jane Feuerbach, on March 9, 1947, at the Keystone Parsonage. Don and Betty lived on the family farm north of Keystone until 1966, when they and their family moved to a house they built in town. Don was a farmer, and for 20 years worked as a welder at Link Belt Speeder/FMC, retiring in 1985 when FMC closed. After high school, Don briefly played basketball in the YMCA Industrial League, winning a Gold Ball, was an avid bowler (299 game) and golfer (hole-in-one in 1988). He enjoyed all sports, especially watching his children and grandchildren play, as well as watching countless Cubs (was at the "Bartman" playoff game), Iowa and Iowa State games (yes, he liked them both), and any golf tournament he could find on TV. Don was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, a 75-year member of Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post 107, Keystone Turners, Belle Plaine Country Club, Tara Hills Country Club and was a past board member of the Keystone Cemetery Association. Surviving to cherish his memory are his children, Mark (Cindy) Albers, Decorah, Kevin (Jana) Albers, Decorah, and Sheila (Randy) Krug, Cedar Rapids. He was affectionately known as "Gramps" to his grandchildren, Amy (Jon) Peterson, Onalaska, Wis., Brad (Martha) Albers, Chicago, Justin (Lindsey) Albers, Decorah, Ryan (Angie) Krug, Eagan, Minn., and Brandon Krug, Minneapolis, Minn. He also was known as "Gramps" to all of their friends. He was "Great Gramps" to Aurelia Krug, Brock and Paige Peterson and Elisabeth and Marit Albers, and the first great-grandchild, Albers boy is due Feb. 29. Also surviving are sister-in-laws, Janet Feuerbach and Grace Wiese; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 1993; his parents, Hartwig and Anna; father- and mother-in-law, Dallis and Lorna (Klappholz) Feuerbach; brothers, Alvin and Art; brother-in-laws, Milford Wardenburg, Darold Feuerbach and Keith Wiese; sisters-in-law, Velma and Kathryn Albers; and a nephew. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Keystone. Funeral service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the church. Memorials can be directed to the Keystone Cemetery Association or to the Keystone Care Center. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Keystone Care Center for the wonderful care and love they gave to Dad, Compassus Hospice Care and to Dr. Jacob Pudenz for his extended care. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020