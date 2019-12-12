|
|
DONALD J. ROWE Cedar Rapids Donald J. Rowe, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Hiawatha Care Center after a lengthy illness. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial: 2 p.m. Lafayette Cemetery. Donald is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Ann Rowe of Cedar Rapids; his children, Rosann (Deacon Mark) Sandersfeld of Ely, Steven (Susan) Rowe of O'Fallon, Mo., Larry Rowe (friend Vicki) of Herrington, Kan., and Kris (Rick) Harger of Toddville; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Clair (Florine) Rowe of Cedar Falls; and sister-in-law, Mary Burbach of Marion. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Ellen Owen; and four brothers, Walter, Leland, Maynard and Kenn Rowe. Don was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Troy Mills, the son of Charles and Ida Schneider Rowe. He graduated from Troy Mills High School in 1947. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On Sept. 12, 1953, Don married Ann Torner at St. Patrick Church in Cedar Rapids. He worked at Northwestern Bell/AT&T Telephone Co. Don was a member of St. Patrick Church, Knights of Columbus No. 909, Troy Mills American Legion and Telephone Pioneers. He was a 4-H leader and an Honor Flight participant. Don loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and watching their numerous sporting, music and art events. Don was an avid Cardinals and Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed golfing, camping and traveling. He was a handyman and could fix anything. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and loyal friend to everyone he knew. He will be truly be missed by all. Memorials may be directed to the family to be used for Don's favorite charities. The family wishes to thank Dr. Mary Anne Nelson and the staff at the Hiawatha Care Center for their loving care and support of Don. Teahen Funeral Home is caring for Don and his family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019