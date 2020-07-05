1/1
Donald James Platner
DONALD JAMES PLATNER Milwaukee, Wis. Donald James Platner, 78, of Milwaukee, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Milwaukee at the age of 78. Don was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of the late E. Leon and Helen L. (nee Stinger) Platner. He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Eileen (nee McCloskey), proud father of Michael Platner and brother of the late Bruce Platner. He is further survived by two nieces, two nephews, cousins and their families. Don graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1960. He completed advanced degrees from the University of Iowa, Purdue University and University of Wisconsin, Madison. Don served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. While stationed in Vietnam, he served as division psychologist with the 3D Marine Division, 3D Medical Battalion. Don enjoyed fishing and hiking but, most of all, spending time with family. Following his military service, Don was a psychologist in private practice until his retirement. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. Private services were held in Milwaukee. Interment took place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Feerick Funeral Home assisted the family, (414) 962-8383.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FEERICK FUNERAL HOME
2025 E CAPITOL DRIVE
Shorewood, WI 53211-2101
(414) 962-8383
