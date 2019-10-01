|
DONALD ALVIN JEDLICKA Solon Donald Alvin Jedlicka, 91, of Solon, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Solon Retirement Village just hours before his and Irene's 66th anniversary. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial with military honors to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Solon. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is caring for Donald and his family. Donald was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Solon, the son of Arlo Mentor and Emma Mary (Sedlacek) Jedlicka. He graduated from Lone Tree High School. Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He was united in marriage to Irene Kathryn Leonard on Sept. 30, 1953, in Iowa City at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Together, they raised eight children while farming in and around Solon. He also worked at H.J. Heinz for more than 20 years, retiring in 1990. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, daily walks in town, farming and, most of all, spending time with his large family. Donald is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Mary (Jim) Humston, Kathy (Gary) Jindra, Bill (Jackie) Jedlicka, Larry Jedlicka (Connie), Karen (Jim) Simon, Mark (Mary Ann) Jedlicka, Julie (Gary) Kramer and Amy (Kerry) Sherlock; 24 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; his brother, Paul (Phyllis) Jedlicka; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Leona Kessler and Margery Jedlicka; and brother, Leo Jedlicka. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019