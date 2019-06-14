DONALD JOHN KADLEC Cedar Rapids Donald John Kadlec, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, 12 days short of his 90th birthday, at Hiawatha Care Center. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Czech National Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Brosh Chapel. Donald was born June 18, 1929, on the family farm in rural Johnson County, the son of Joseph W. and Bessie R. (Kacerovsky) Kadlec. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, where he was a sergeant first class from February 1951 to November of 1952. Don was united in marriage to Florence Klinsky on March 2, 1954, at St. John Lutheran Church in Ely. Don farmed most of his life in the Center Point area for more than 43 years, along with working at Iowa Manufacturing as a crane operator for more than 29 years. He was a member of the VFW Post 788, Center Point American Legion as well as the Center Point United Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming, raising lambs, going fishing, traveling and, most of all, spending time with his wife and family. Don is survived by his children, Carolyn (James) McAuliffe and Keith (Sharon) Kadlec; two granddaughters, Michelle Bevins (Randy King) and Stephanie McCord; four great-grandchildren, Spencer Bevins, Logan Couch, Wayde McCord and Willow McCord; and a sister, Helen Barta. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Florence; his siblings, Joseph (Dorothy), George (Esther), Charles (Dorothy), William (Helen), Leo and Jean Kadlec and Doris (Glenn) May; a half-sister, Mary (Ken) May; and a brother-in-law, Elmer Barta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight in his name. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Hiawatha Care Center for their loving care of Don. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com. Published in The Gazette on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary