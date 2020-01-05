|
DONALD "DON" JOHN PATERSON Marion Donald "Don" John Paterson, 84, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Marion. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Don's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Burial will take place at a later date. Don was born Dec. 20, 1935, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the only child to John and Beatrice (Frost) Paterson. He graduated from the University of Manitoba in electrical engineering. Don was the first employed by Atomic Energy of Canada, then Collins Radio in Toronto, Ontario. In 1962, he was transferred to Collins Radio, Cedar Rapids. Don was united in marriage to Margaret on Feb. 16, 1963, in Toronto, Ontario. He retired on January 31, 1992. Don enjoyed traveling by car to visit family and friends in California, Illinois and Canada. He enjoyed bowling during all his working years with the Rockwell Collins league and later with Margaret and friends after retiring. Don also enjoyed NASCAR racing on TV and the comforts of his own home. Don is survived and lovingly remembered by Margaret, his wife of 56 years; daughter, Laura (Jim) Campbell of California; son, Stuart (Pansy Chung) Paterson of Illinois; and two grandchildren, Ariel and Neil Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, Iowa. Don's family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Ghosh and his staff for 24 years of superb care and kindness. Please share a memory of Don at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020