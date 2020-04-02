|
DONALD W. JOHNSON Oelwein Donald W. Johnson, 85, of Oelwein, Iowa, passed away Monday afternoon, March 30, 2020, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will have a private family visitation at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and a private family graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Donald Wayne Johnson was born Nov. 4, 1934, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Curtis Elias and Eva Irene (Pierce) Johnson. He graduated from Dike High School. Don was united in marriage to Ardith Alleen Lauterbach on June 14, 1953, at Dike Methodist Church. He was a member of Dike Methodist Church and Randalia United Methodist Church. He and his wife farmed together in Hudson and Randalia for more than 40 years, retiring to Oelwein in 1998. Donald is survived by his four children, Bruce (Julie) Johnson of Oelwein, Sherri (Steve) Null of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Carla (Rob) Paulson of Randalia and Douglas (Lyn) Johnson of Westgate; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Kay Brunner of Nashua; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ardith, on April 11, 2010; and a brother, Doyle.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020