DONALD "DJ" JOHNSTON Marion Donald "DJ" Johnston, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Christine Wagner-Hecht, with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Don was born April 2, 1938, in Monticello, Iowa, the son of Walter and Dorothy (Richardson) Johnston. He graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1956. On Oct. 2, 1960, Don was united in marriage to Kathy Hansen. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Don worked for Alliant Energy as a mechanic for 36 years, retiring in 2000. He went on to work for National Coating and Supply for 17 years. Don was a member of Marion American Legion Post 298. Don enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. He enjoyed listening to live steel guitar country music. Don had a passion for working on cars. He had a 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS restored this past year. Don is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Kathy Johnston of Marion; two sons, Douglas Blackwolf of Stockport, Iowa, and Daniel (Carrie) Johnston of Bondurant, Iowa; daughter, Melissa (Sean) Phillips of Marion; six grandchildren, Jake and Alekai Johnston, Payge and Cameryn Phillips and Davin and Addison Johnston; one brother, Walter (Deb) Johnston of Mechanicsville, Iowa; two sisters, Joan Cross of North Liberty, Iowa, and Beverly Johnston of Mechanicsville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dorothy Johnston; two brothers, Paul and Billy Johnston; and one sister, Janet Rae Johnston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Don's memory to the , 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA, 52403, or the , 1035 N. Center Point Rd. #B, Hiawatha, IA, 52233. Please share a memory of Don at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary