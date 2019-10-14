|
DONALD JOSEPH LYNESS Manchester Donald Joseph Lyness, 79, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, RoseAnn Lyness of Manchester; four children, Lori (Mike) Cole of Manchester, Lisa (Tim) Steenhoek of Ankeny, Greg (Amanda) Lyness of Des Moines and Sara (Randy) Reifel of Carmel, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Molly, Hannah and Kyle Cole, Jacob, Morgan and Marissa Steenhoek, Lydia Lyness, and Amelia and Nora Reifel; his two sisters, Kathy Wolfe of Ryan and Luci (Jeff) White of Independence; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before Mass at the church on Thursday. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019