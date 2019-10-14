Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
563-927-3112
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
1500 N Franklin St
Manchester, IA 52057
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Manchester, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Manchester, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lyness
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Joseph Lyness

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Joseph Lyness Obituary
DONALD JOSEPH LYNESS Manchester Donald Joseph Lyness, 79, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, RoseAnn Lyness of Manchester; four children, Lori (Mike) Cole of Manchester, Lisa (Tim) Steenhoek of Ankeny, Greg (Amanda) Lyness of Des Moines and Sara (Randy) Reifel of Carmel, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Molly, Hannah and Kyle Cole, Jacob, Morgan and Marissa Steenhoek, Lydia Lyness, and Amelia and Nora Reifel; his two sisters, Kathy Wolfe of Ryan and Luci (Jeff) White of Independence; and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 2 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before Mass at the church on Thursday. Interment: Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now