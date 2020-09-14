DONALD KAMERLING Clarence Donald Kamerling, 74, passed away in the early morning hours at his home in Clarence on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Chapman's in Clarence, with a graveside service to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville. Pastor Ron Lashmit will officiate. Donald was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, to Donald H. and Violet Rife Kamerling. Survivors include his companion of over 30 years, Cheryl Weber; daughters, Sheila Osborne of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Suzi Kamerling of Cedar Rapids and Sally (Matt) Kortuem of Madison Lake, Minn.; son, Cole at home; grandchildren, Nicole Decker, Nathan Osborne, Lauren Osborne, Kyle Galloway, Jocelyn Kortuem, Luke Kortuem, Kenzie Kortuem and Bo Kortuem; sisters, Linda Peiper of Mount Vernon and Pat (Jim) Sealy of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents. Donald was a quiet man, but had a place at his picnic table for anybody. He was a truck driver for John Deere for 24 years and also liked to tinker in his garage. He also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting, could fix anything, and had many, many friends. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com
.