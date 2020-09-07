1/1
Donald Keith Johnson
DONALD KEITH JOHNSON Cosgrove Donald Keith Johnson, longtime Johnson County farmer, passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020, at Pleasantview Home in Kalona at age 91. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City, with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, where military honors will be performed by the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church or to Johnson County 4-H. Please respect social distancing guidelines and wearing of masks. Donald was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Iowa City, to Elmer and Ella (Moynihan) Johnson. He graduated from Cosgrove High School before attending the University of Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, being honorably discharged in 1952. On May 8, 1956, Donald married Darlene Kessler in Iowa City. The couple lived near Cosgrove, where they farmed and raised their five children. The couple enjoyed 63 loving years together until Darlene passed away in 2019. Don was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, where he also was a lector. Active in the community, Don was a member of Extension Council, Catholic Order of Foresters, Iowa and American Shorthorn Breeders Association, American Legion and was a Union Township Trustee. He also served as president on the Johnson County Fair Board, director for the Tiffin Fire Association and spent 10 years as a 4-H leader. He was most proud of raising the 1963 Iowa State Fair Grand Champion Steer. He is survived by his children, Barbara Taylor (Harvey Diehl) of Iowa City, Kristine (Phillip) Austin of Champlin, Minn., Keith Johnson (Stienie Laubscher) of Iowa City, Joan (Kevin) Vondracek of Fairfax and Gary (Lisa) Johnson of Cosgrove; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Billy) Bergner, Rachel Austin, Corey Johnson, Kyle (Megan) Johnson, Moriah Johnson, Collin Vondracek and Courtney Vondracek, and one great-granddaughter, Celine Bergner. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brothers, Earl and Patrick Johnson. His family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Pleasantview Home for the love and care they provided Donald.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
