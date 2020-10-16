DONALD KEVIN ARNOLD Cedar Rapids Donald Kevin Arnold, 58, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids after a long illness. A private service for family and friends will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/6630085
. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Donald Kevin Arnold was born March 7, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Dee "Toby" and Yvonne Arnold. He loved life and enjoyed his special relationships with animals. Even though he had many challenges in his life, he never lost his smile, sense of humor and never knew a stranger. Donald had a passion for cars and was an "encyclopedia" when it came to talking about car facts. He was brave enough to ride on a racetrack at full speed multiple times. Donald liked to try new things and going to different restaurants. With strength and bravery, he overcame many challenges throughout his life. Donald was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his father, Toby Arnold of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three sisters, Terri Mirkes of Marion, Iowa, DeAnn (Brent) Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Conni (Dennis) Franck of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two nieces; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Yvonne Arnold; and grandparents, Lucille, Arlyne and Lexi Arnold, and Ellen and Dan Streeter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army or the American Heart Association
. Please leave a message, tribute or memory to Donald's family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.