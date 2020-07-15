DONALD ANDREW ERNEST KUCH Van Horne Donald Andrew Ernest Kuch, 86, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne with the Rev. David Lingard officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery with graveside military rites. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public visitation at the church and social distancing will be practiced. The wearing of masks is suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St. Andrew Lutheran Church or the Van Horne American Legion. Don was born Dec. 11, 1933, in Van Horne, the son of Earl and Emma (Newkirk) Kuch. On Aug. 12, 1962, he was united in marriage to Judy Brehm in Van Horne. Don was a farmer and bus driver. He also drove truck for 4 County Co-Op and Dennis Karr Trucking for many years. He was a faithful and active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church Don is survived by his children, Marc (Kim) Kuch, Terry Kuch, Lori (Chandler) Woodward, Pamela (Rand) Hartman and Kevin Kuch; grandchildren, Syrena, Meghan, Ryder, Nathen and Olivia; stepgrandchildren, Brad Campbell, Mallory Daily, Alison Mundt, Karleigh Miller, Mackenzie (Keegan) Wright, Hannah Miller and Eli Miller; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Colin, Kenley and Brinley Campbell, Brielle and Calvin Daily and Harper and Hanly Mundt. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; two grandchildren, Eli and Trusten Woodward; and brother, Leland Kuch. A special thanks for the wonderful care given to Don by the staff at Belle Plaine Nursing and Rehab and the Vinton Lutheran home. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.