DONALD L. BEHOUNEK Chelsea Donald L. Behounek, 83, of Chelsea, Iowa, entered his heavenly home on March 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Due to the current pandemic circumstances, he will receive a private burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Chelsea, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Donald was born April 17, 1936, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Leonard and Dorothy (Shilhanek) Behounek. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1954. He worked at Lennox in Marshalltown and Shilhanek Well Drilling in Tama before entering the U.S. Army in 1958. He returned home in 1960 to farm with his father in Chelsea. He met his wife, Sharon, dancing at Armar and they were united in marriage on Nov. 4, 1961. From that union, they were blessed with three children: Lori, Kevin and Mark. Farming was his life, raising hogs and hand feeding cattle until his retirement. He was a life-long member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Catholic Foresters and the American Legion. Don lived to see his children raised and to enjoy their families, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his daughter, Lori (Curt) Gerhold of Atkins; sons, Kevin (Micki) Behounek of Chelsea and Mark (Raye) Behounek of San Antonio, Texas. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Lindsey (Christopher) Volkers, Ashley (Seth) Newton, Kelsey Gerhold, Matthew Gerhold, Kristi (Kalvin) Stadtmueller, Katelyn Behounek, Mattius Behounek and Khloe Behounek; great-grandchildren, Avery Behounek and Brody Newton; sister, Joan (John) Kupka of Brooklyn; and her dear friend Joyce Warm. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon Behounek; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Behounek. P.S.: Grandpa, you're "it"! Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020